Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Helen's life story with friends and family

Share Helen's life story with friends and family

Hiiawatha......Helen B. Hageman, 79, of Hiawatha, died July 3, 2020, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital.



Among survivors are his sister Mary Schrader (Ray) of Topeka.



She spent most of her teaching career in Ulysses, KS.



Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome. com for obituary/service information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store