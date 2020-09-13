Helen "Blanche" (Painter) Meggison, 95, of Topeka, passed away on September 9, 2020 at Legend Senior Living.
She was born on March 30, 1925 in Morrill, KS, the daughter of Issac "Ike" and Nellie (Stroffer) Painter. She graduated from Sabetha High School and later attended Clark's Business School in Topeka, KS.
On May 31, 1946, Blanche married Dean Meggison in Topeka.
Together Blanche and Dean owned and operated Printcraft Printing Company, retiring in 1987.
Blanche was a longstanding member of the First Baptist Church in Topeka. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Taking care of her family was important to her and her biggest joy in life.
Blanche is survived by her loving sons, Dale (Carol) Meggison and Steve (Karla) Meggison; grandchildren, Adina Rittenhouse, Brett Meggison, Jake Meggison, and Aaron Meggison; and 9 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dean Meggison; and siblings, Howard Painter and Virginia Thomas.
Blanche will lie in state Friday, September 18, 2020 from 11:00a.m.- 4:00p.m.; the family will not be present. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Topeka Alzheimer's Association
, 3625 SW 29th St. Suite 102, Topeka, KS, 66614 or to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS, 66606 .
