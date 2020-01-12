|
|
Helen Culver Helen Hall Culver, 104, died January 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society, Hutchinson Village. She was born August 24, 1915, in Partridge, to Freeman J. and Bertha (Ozbun) Hall.
Helen graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1933. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Hutchinson. Helen was a home Bible Study teacher for 17 years, under the sponsorship of Women's Aglow International. She married Benjamin R. Culver on August 8, 1936, in Hutchinson. He died April 14, 1998, in Salina. Helen and Ben moved to Topeka in 1951 to be house parents for children at the Capper Foundation for Crippled Children.
She was predeceased by: her husband, Ben; daughters, Marna Kay and Linda Rae Culver; brothers, Henry, Arthur, and Harold Hall; sisters Marjorie Bateman, and Grace Mohr Reichert; and a niece, Mary Beth Simpson. Helen is survived by: brother, Fred Hall and family of Modesto, CA; and several nieces and nephews, including DeeAnn McGuire, Beverly White, Bob Culver, Shirley Culver, and Patti Culver, all of Hutchinson, Marcia Mohr, Bennington, KS, Susie Hanson, Sherwood, OR, Mike Hall, Topeka, and Patrick Hall, Simi Valley, CA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Elliott Chapel, with Pastor Mic McGuire officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday at Elliott Mortuary. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church or the Good Samaritan Society, Hutchinson Village, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020