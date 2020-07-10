1/1
Helen E. Garner
Helen E. Garner, 82, of Topeka, took her last breath on Earth and her first breath in Heaven on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

She was born March 27, 1938, in Topeka, the daughter of George and Edith (Thomas) McGrew. She graduated from Topeka High, the class of 1956.

Helen was the President of the union for 6 years and supervisor of food service for the V.A., retiring after 29 years of service. She also worked at Harrah's Casino for 11 years.

Helen enjoyed watching Fox News with her daughter Carla and listening to old country music.

Helen married Carl Garner on June 1, 1959 in Auburn, Nebraska. He preceded her in death on April 30, 2006. Helen is survived by her daughters, Carla Turkin and Brenda (Brad) Lyden; grandchildren, Ryan (Alicia) Smith, Stacy Ledford, Jayme (April) Turkin, and Damon (Ashly) Turkin; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and brother, George McGrew. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Carl Ray Garner; and sisters, Betty Coberly and Jaunita Adams.

A Graveside Service will be at 12:00PM Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Rochester Cemetery, 1200 NW Menninger Rd., Topeka. A visitation will take place the hour prior at Parker-Price Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's in Helen's name.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
