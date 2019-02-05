Home

Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Oratory
Delia, KS
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Oratory
Delia, KS
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Oratory
Delia, KS
Helen G. Brock Helen G. Brock, 95, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Midland Hospice House.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Oratory in Delia. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. The family will receive friends at 10:30, followed by a rosary at 11:00 before the mass. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Oratory in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave on line condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
