Helen G. Brock Helen G. Brock, 95, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Midland Hospice House.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Oratory in Delia. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. The family will receive friends at 10:30, followed by a rosary at 11:00 before the mass. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Oratory in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave on line condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019