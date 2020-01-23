|
Helen Irene Moore Helen Irene Moore, 89, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
She was born February 16, 1930, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Russell and Buelah Martin.
Helen was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved her family. She enjoyed fishing, playing cards, spoiling animals and birds.
She attended and was baptized at First Missionary Baptist Church in Perry, Kansas
Helen married Robert Eugene Moore on February 14, 1955. He preceded her in death 1985.
She was also preceded in death by her longtime companion Freeman Bartley after 23 years together.
Survivors include daughters, Penny Carlson, Cindy Trego, sons, Robert Moore, Jr., James (Bonnie) Moore, brother, Wayne (JoAnn) Martin; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Others that preceded her in death include her daughter, Fonda Moore, sisters, Lorraine Diehl, Mary Martin; brother, Walter Martin.
A Funeral Ceremony will be 1:00 pm., Monday, January 27, 2020 at Mount Hope Funeral Chapel and Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka. Burial will follow at the cemetery.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020