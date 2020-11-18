Helen L. Delci, 93, of Topeka, passed away on November 15, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Topeka, Kansas on April 11, 1927 the daughter of Catarino and Jesus Maria (Ceballos) Espinoza.
She was a Homemaker and had worked for a time as a Nurses Aid at Stormont-Vail Hospital.
Helen enjoyed making dolls, cooking, collection frogs and sewing. She also made many of the Spanish dance costumes for the various dance groups. Helen was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she and her husband volunteered at the Fiesta Mexicana and in the Adoration Chapel.
Helen married Francisco "Frank" Delci in Topeka, Kansas on October 1, 1943. He predeceased her on June 29, 2006. She is survived by three sons, Frank J. (Virginia) Delci of Topeka, Theodore M. Delci of Apache Junction, AZ, John R. (Elizabeth) Delci of Topeka, two daughters; Helen M. Way of Gilbert, AZ, and Margaret R. (Gregory) Acker of Overland Park, KS, 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Pedro Espinoza, Julio Espinoza, Sophia Cuevas, and Carmen Hodges.
Helen was cremated. A Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Monday, November 23rd, after 9:00 a.m. with a 9:30 a.m. Rosary with the Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
