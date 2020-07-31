1/1
Helen L. (Spears) Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rossville-- Helen Louise Miller was born July 28, 1929, the daughter of Laverne and Edna Vilven Spears on a farm north of Rossville. She passed away on her 91st birthday. She attended Prairie Vale School, Rossville High School and attended Kansas State.

She lived most of her life in Rossville and became a snowbird going to Sun City, AZ., for the winter. She loved to camp. Helen was a member of the Rossville United Methodist Church and a life member of the Eastern Star.

Helen was united in marriage to Robert P. Miller. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Earl Queen, and her sister, Ruth Larson.

Survivors include her daughter, Rita Estelle, Kansas City, MO.; two sons, Douglas Queen (Denise) Rossville and John Queen (Christie), Pleasant Hill, MO.; six grandchildren, Scott (Dana), Denny (Melissa), and Matt (Dana) Umschied. Jessica (Dan) Aubert, Megan (Josh) Davis, and Carlie Queen; 12 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 P.M. Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Rossville Cemetery, Rossville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rossville Senior Center and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved