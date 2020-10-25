Helen L. Mohler, 93, of Tecumseh, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born May 22, 1927 in Topeka, the daughter of Albert and Pauline (Price) Kreipe.
Helen graduated from Highland Park High School and attended Kansas State University. She was employed by Hallmark Cards and later as a bookkeeper for Kansas Power & Light for 30 years before retiring. Helen was a member of the Tecumseh United Methodist Church where she was active with the United Methodist Women and sang in the church choir, the Swinging Squares, the Shawnee Lake Ladies Golf League, BNSF Bowling League and took water walking classes with the YMCA. She was an avid quilter with her friend, Pearl McCammon, making many quilts to be auctioned at the church Fall Festival.
Helen married Marshall "Dewey" Mohler on February 8, 1947 in Tecumseh at the Tecumseh United Methodist Church. He survives. Other survivors include their children, David (Sherryl) Mohler of Tecumseh, Diana (Gregg) Halstead of Berryton and Deborah Barr of Tecumseh, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and her siblings, Alberta Kelley of Topeka and Marjorie Worthington of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Helen was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Byron and Derek and her sister, Patty Fisher.
Cremation has taken place and as per Helen's wishes, no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Tecumseh United Methodist Church, 334 SE Tecumseh Rd., Tecumseh, Kansas 66542.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com
.