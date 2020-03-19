Home

Helen L. Smith Turner


1939 - 2020
Helen L. Smith Turner Obituary
Helen L. Smith Turner Helen Louise Smith Turner, daughter of John Raymond Alexander Smith and Estel Mae Rinehart Smith, was born January 14, 1939, in Topeka, Kansas, and died at her home on March 16, 2020, after a courageous battle with bile duct cancer.

Helen attended Lungren grade school, Holiday Junior High, and graduated from Topeka High School. Helen married Warren G. (Doc) Turner on February 4, 1956, and they enjoyed 64 years of marriage. They raised two children, Kimberly Jo and Timothy Warren.

Helen was employed by Kansas Bureau of Investigation for 37 years. She began her employment as a clerk steno, then worked as a fingerprint examiner and then became supervisor of the latent print division before retiring in 1993. Helen was a member of the International Association of Identification, and Fellow of Forensic Science Society, UK. Helen had a passion for home cooked food, baking delicious desserts, reading, and traveling with their good friends Vicky and Harvey Harris. More than anything else, she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandson.

Survivors include her husband Warren (Doc), children Kimberly McCoy (Mark), and Timothy Turner (Nancy), grandchildren Tyler Alexander Turner, Abby Marie Turner, Anya JoAnn Turner, great grandson Colin Alexander Turner, and brother Dean Smith (Sharon) of Silver Lake, Kansas and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Donald Smith, George Smith, Johnny Jr. Smith, and sister Geraldine Pruitt.

Private services are set and burial will take place at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit

wenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
