|
|
Helen Marie Drain Helen Marie Drain, age 73, of Grantville, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her home in Grantville surrounded by her family. Helen was born January 13, 1947 in Topeka the daughter of Everett "Red" and Helen (Huntsman) Taylor. She attended Topeka High School and worked for the State of Kansas as a home health aid for five years. She also worked as a cook at Patty's Place Diner and at the American Legion Post #400, but her longest and most enjoyable job was as a wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed family, puzzles, playing cards and collecting elephants. Helen married Albert "Elmer" Drain August 7, 1965 in Topeka. He survives. Other survivors include a daughter, Kim (Wally) Schroeder of Topeka; three grandchildren, Angel Creech, Derek Huett and Dora (Travis) Neeley and five great grandchildren, Aiden and Alexa Haverkamp, Audrianna Creech and Jaydin and Caleb Neeley. Helen is also survived by all the friends of her daughters and granddaughters that she counted as family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers, Mike and Gary Taylor; her daughter, Lucinda "Cindy" Drain Huett and a son-in-law, Darrin Huett. Funeral services will be Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Helen will lie in state Thursday from noon - 8:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Topeka Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020