Helen Marie Durstine Helen Marie Robohn Durstine, 92, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Homestead Assisted Living of Topeka.
Helen was born on November 15, 1926, in Burlington, Ks, and was the 6th child of Walter Ebener Robohn and Margaret Mary Weigand Robohn. Her siblings were Walter (Bud) Robohn, Elizabeth (Betty) Kiger, Charles Robohn, Barbara McKee, Catherine Bigham, Jane Edwards, and Julia Tutin.
Helen graduated from Burlington High School in 1944 where she was the valedictorian. She received her Registered Nurse diploma at St. Anthony Murdock Memorial Hospital in Sabetha, Kansas as part of the Cadet Nurse Corps.
She married Kenneth R. Durstine on June 16, 1947, in Topeka. Ken had a 35 year career at Santa Fe Railroad and Helen enjoyed a long career as the R.N. for Dr. Leslie Saylor and then for Dr. William Lentz. Helen was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church while in Topeka. Ken and Helen lived in Topeka until they both retired and moved to McAllen, Texas, in 1981. They loved the warm weather and outdoor living in the Rio Grande Valley and made many friends there. They were avid walkers, card players, gardeners, and volunteers.
Helen served as the head of the chaplaincy group at the Rio Grande Cancer Center in McAllen for many years. Following Ken's death in McAllen in 2006, Helen returned to Topeka and lived at Atria Hearthstone West for 9 years after which she moved to Homestead Assisted Living in Topeka for 2 and one half years. The family wishes to thank these senior communities for their kindness, caring, and assistance to Helen. Helen was energetic, outgoing, well-organized and loved helping others.
Helen is survived by her sister, Julia Tutin of Joplin, MO; four children: David Durstine (Tamara), Denver, Colorado, Ann Durstine Miller (Shane), La Jolla, California, Ken Durstine, Jr., Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Lynn Weaver (Dan), Topeka, grandsons Scott Weaver, Jackson, Wyoming, Michael Miller (Michelle), San Diego, California, great granddaughter Katarina Miller and great grandson Bryson Miller of San Diego and numerous step-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Honoring her request, cremation is planned. A celebration of Helen's life will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th Street, Topeka, Kansas. Private inurnment will be in Sabetha, Kansas at a later date. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 3625 SW 29th St. Suite 102, Topeka, KS 66614. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019