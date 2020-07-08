1/1
Helen Marie Post
Helen Marie Post, 83, of Topeka, passed away on July 6, 2020 at KU Medical Center St. Francis Campus.

She was born in Junction City, Kansas on November 1, 1936 the daughter of Archibald and Cecil (Knapp) Moon.

Helen graduated Kansas State University with a degree in teaching. She taught for a short while before helping her husband start the Aid Animal Hospital in 1961 where she was instrumental in the daily operations of the business helping build client relationships throughout the years. During the early years she ran the grooming side of the business.

She enjoyed attending Washburn Basketball games. She was a season ticket holder for over 30 seasons. She loved to go to the casino and was an avid antique collector.

Helen married Gaylord Post on June 2, 1957 in Junction City, Kansas. He survives. She is also survived by a son, Robert (Deanna) Post, two granddaughters, Andrea and Allison Post and a sister-in-law, Lois Moon. Helen was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Clayton Moon who died on December 12, 2012.

Due to the COVID 19 situation the family will not be present for the visitation but encourage friends and family to pay their respects on Friday, July 10th from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Private services will be held on Saturday and she will be interred in Mt. Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers her family suggests memorial contributions be made in her memory to the Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.

Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com. Helen Marie Post

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
