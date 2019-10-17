|
|
Helen Marie Thomas Helen Marie Thomas, 89, died at Midland Hospice House on October 15, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 20, 1930 in Miami County, KS to Joseph Raley and Garnet (Stowe) Raley.
Mrs. Thomas will lie in state after 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17th at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral
Home where the family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. and a Rosary will be prayed at 4:30 p.m. Mass
of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 18th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church.
Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Matthew
Catholic Church or Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW
6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603. Online condolences and fond memories may be left at
www.brennanmathenafh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019