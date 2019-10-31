Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
For more information about
Helen Thomas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Marie Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Marie Thomas Obituary
Helen Marie Thomas Helen Marie Thomas, 89, died at Midland Hospice House on October 15, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 20, 1930 in Miami County, KS to Joseph Raley and Garnett (Stowe) Raley.

Helen Marie Raley married Philip Stanton Thomas in Louisburg, Kansas on August 28, 1948. Phil

preceded her in death on January 13, 2013.

She is survived by their three children, Phyllis Marie Barbe and her husband Jean-Francois of Paris, France, Lawrence Thomas and his wife Kay of Topeka, and Sheral Thomas of Topeka; her sister JoAnn (John) Gangel of Louisburg Kansas; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Helen has been preceded by her sisters: Mary-Louellen and Beverly.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday, October 18th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church.

Interment was held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Matthew

Catholic Church or Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
Download Now