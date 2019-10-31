|
|
Helen Marie Thomas Helen Marie Thomas, 89, died at Midland Hospice House on October 15, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 20, 1930 in Miami County, KS to Joseph Raley and Garnett (Stowe) Raley.
Helen Marie Raley married Philip Stanton Thomas in Louisburg, Kansas on August 28, 1948. Phil
preceded her in death on January 13, 2013.
She is survived by their three children, Phyllis Marie Barbe and her husband Jean-Francois of Paris, France, Lawrence Thomas and his wife Kay of Topeka, and Sheral Thomas of Topeka; her sister JoAnn (John) Gangel of Louisburg Kansas; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Helen has been preceded by her sisters: Mary-Louellen and Beverly.
Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday, October 18th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church.
Interment was held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Matthew
Catholic Church or Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019