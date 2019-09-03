|
|
Helen Marie Wiedle Helen Marie (Feist) Wiedle, 74, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019.
She was born March 14, 1945, in Hoisington, Kansas, the daughter of Anthony J. and Sophia (Reif) Feist. She graduated from Claflin High School in 1964 and attended Brown Mackie Business School in Salina.
Helen was employed as a Kindergarten aide at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic School for 11 years and then as the school secretary at Christ the King Catholic School for 11 years, retiring in 2008.
Mrs. Wiedle was a member of the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church of Topeka.
Helen married Russell Wiedle on February 12, 1966 in Claflin, Kansas. He survives. Other survivors include children, Michelle (Kirk) Stewart, Lawrence, KS and Brian Wiedle, Topeka; grandchildren, Kaleb and Peighton Stewart; and sister, Ruth Ann Geer, Topeka
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Helen enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, flower gardening and cooking.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Topeka. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Topeka. A rosary will be prayed at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019 followed by a visitation until 7:00 p.m. at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka.
Memorial contributions may be made to Let's Help Inc., 200 S. Kansas Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019