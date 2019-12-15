|
Helen Smith Helen Smith, 75, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
She was born September 12, 1944, in Burlingame, Kansas, the daughter of Riley and Maxine (Montgomery) Sage. She was a 1962 graduate of Burlingame High School.
Helen was employed by Beverly Hardware Store in Burlingame and later for Equifax in Topeka until retiring in 1993.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, going to the casino and was an avid bowler.
Helen married Dan Smith in November of 1963. He preceded her in death on September 26, 2019. Survivors include her sister, Doris (Gary) Bremer; her brother, Richard (Donelda) Sage and several nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by parents and her brother-in-law, Frank Smith.
A memorial ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. Private inurnment will take place at a later date at Burlingame Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606. To leave a special message for the family online, visit
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019