Helen W. McKnight Helen W. McKnight, 97, of Topeka, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019.

She was born January 21, 1922, in Greely, Kansas, the daughter of Arthur and Frances (Litsch) McKnight. She attended Greely High School.

Helen was a beautician for various beauty salons in Topeka until retiring.

She volunteered for KNI and Let's Help in Topeka.

Helen married Forrest McKnight in Topeka. He preceded her in death on May 22, 1979. Survivors include a son, Douglas A. McKnight; and two sisters, Betty Dutton, Auburn, KS and Gladys Nichols, Topeka.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Charlie Kelley; and two brothers, Dick and Gus Wittry.

Helen enjoyed bowling, gardening and her canine companions.

Honoring her request, cremation is planned. No services are planned. Inurnment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Topeka. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
