Hellen E. Starkebaum Hellen E. Starkebaum, age 92, of Carbondale, KS, passed away April 18, 2019, at her home. She was born November 11, 1926 in Dover, OK, she was one of nine children born to Charles Tucker Beckmon and Anna Marie Chriestenson Beckmon. She grew up in Kingfisher County of Oklahoma before moving to Kansas with her family as a teenager.
On November 14, 1943 she married Arthur Harold Starkebaum in Yates Center, KS. From this marriage came nine children. Through their lives Harold and Hellen lived in Georgia, for a few years, Colony, LeRoy, Vernon, and Carbondale.
Hellen loved her family. She also loved cooking and cleaning sewing and she loved to have time to do some canning. Hellen also loved to travel. She loved her vacations to Colorado and Idaho. She also enjoyed the South and going to Georgia and Alabama. She enjoyed the Northeast as well especially Niagara Falls and Maine.
She worked several jobs during her life. The most memorable was at the Squat and Gobble Restaurant in Topeka where she was the cook. She also worked at Stormont-Vail in the nursery taking care of newborns. Hellen did daycare for many years as well before going to work for Brookside Manor, Overbrook, KS, as a CNA on the night shift for many years. She later went back to running her daycare.
She is survived by eight children; Charles (Connie), Carbondale, KS, Harold, Jr., Lonestar, KS, Sharon Lockwood, Vicksburg, MI, Karen McCormick, Lawrence, KS, Jerry (Faye), Lake Charles, LA, Kathy (Cecil) Prescott, Burlingame, KS, LaDonna (Larry) Wilson, Baldwin City, KS, Darren (Candy), Corpus Christi, TX; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a few great-great grandchildren; as well as lots of nieces and nephews.
Hellen is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur Harold Starkebaum; seven brother, Alvin, Alfred, Bill, Melvin, Cecil, Charlie, Ralph; sister Florence; one son Larry Wayne; and two son-in-law, Keith Lockwood and Elbert (Mac) McCormick.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 22, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Carbondale Church of Christian Fellowship, Carbondale, KS. Interment will follow at Carbondale Cemetery, Carbondale, KS. The family will receive friends prior to the service 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Midland hospice or Carbondale Church of Christian Fellowship and sent in c/o the Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019