Henry E. Reed
Henry E. Reed, age 56, formerly of Topeka, KS, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020.

Henry was born May 23, 1964. He was the second to the youngest of 8 children of U.P. and Ruby Reed (Siblings: Gerry, Jack, Robbie, Ginny, David, Alice and Bruce). He was born in Plattsburgh, NY. His journey ended 1100 miles away at his home in Saint Charles, MO.

He was blessed with three children (Nicholas (Nick), Nicholean (Nikki) and Ashley). He was preceded in death by Nicholean. Due to COVID-19 limitation he will be remembered privately. Cremation is planned.

Those who would like to send condolences to his family/children please sent to: Alice.wells@hotmail.com or Ashley.9015@yahoo.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
