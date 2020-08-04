Henry F. "Hank" Schmidt, of Tecumseh, Kansas, passed away August 1, 2020 at The Pines South in Holton, Kansas at the age of 91. He was born May 19, 1929 in Emporia to Henry A. and Hermine Schmidt. Hank served in the Navy on the USS Princeton aircraft carrier during the Korean conflict as a metalsmith. He graduated from Emporia High School and Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia with a double major in business administration and industrial arts.He began working for MFA Mutual insurance company as an adjuster after graduation from college. When the name was changed to Shelter Insurance Company, he continued to work for them for a total of 31 years as an adjuster and physical damage specialist.He was an inventor and held two patent pendings. Hank could make a wrecked vehicle look like a work of art when he was finished restoring it. He was also a master carpenter and woodworker, making many pieces of furniture for the family.Those who knew Hank loved his sense of humor, especially his six grandchildren, who never knew what would come out of his mouth. They enjoyed his practical jokes more than his wife did.He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Grantville, Kansas.Those preceding him in death were his parents, a sister, a brother-in-law, one niece, two nephews, aunts and uncles, and several cousins.Survivors include Pat, his wife of 64 years; daughters, Kathy Haralson (Garry), and Teri Griffiths (Lu); three granddaughters, three grandsons, two great-granddaughters, and a niece.Private family interment will take place at Baker Cemetery in Burlington, Kansas. A memorial service will be held later.