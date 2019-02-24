|
Henry G Florez Henry G. Florez, 73, died February 20, 2019. Son of Jesus and Mariade Jesus Gutierrez Florez. Henry is survived by his wife Helen, sons Manuel of Topeka, Henry Dominic of Wilmington, North Carolina and daughter Paula (Ryan) Reynolds of Tecumseh Ks. Grandchildren Victoria & Joseph Reynolds. Brother Danny Sanchez and sister Maria Galvan.
His wishes are to be cremated and buried at Mount Calvary Cemetery on Monday February 25, at 1:00. Topeka Chapel Oaks is handling arrangements. www.chapeloaksne.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019