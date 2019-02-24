Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Oaks Cremation & Funeral Services
235 SW Topeka Blvd
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 783-7753
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Florez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry G. Florez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry G. Florez Obituary
Henry G Florez Henry G. Florez, 73, died February 20, 2019. Son of Jesus and Mariade Jesus Gutierrez Florez. Henry is survived by his wife Helen, sons Manuel of Topeka, Henry Dominic of Wilmington, North Carolina and daughter Paula (Ryan) Reynolds of Tecumseh Ks. Grandchildren Victoria & Joseph Reynolds. Brother Danny Sanchez and sister Maria Galvan.

His wishes are to be cremated and buried at Mount Calvary Cemetery on Monday February 25, at 1:00. Topeka Chapel Oaks is handling arrangements. www.chapeloaksne.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now