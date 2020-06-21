In Memory Of Henry G. Hernandez
6/22/31 - 2/14/13
Happy Father's Day!
How I miss giving you a hug and telling you that I love you. Now Virg and David are spending Father's Day with you. You were the Best! Also, Happy 89th Birthday June 22nd!
Love and Miss You, Lola
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.