Henry Joseph Hohn, 74 of Carbondale, KS died June 22, 2020 at his home.

A Parish Rosary will be prayed at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Following the rosary, the family will receive friends until 5:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Monday at Holy Name Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.

The complete obituary can be read at Henry's webpage located at www.brennanmathenafh.com.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
