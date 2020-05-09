Home

Visitation
Private
Interment
Private
Eskridge Cemetery
Henry Philip McGilton

Henry Philip McGilton Obituary
Henry Philip McGilton Henry Philip McGilton, 90, Topeka, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Visitation will be 10am-12pm Monday, May 11, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home. Private services and interment will be at Eskridge Cemetery, Eskridge, Kansas. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Cir, Topeka, KS 66606. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Henry's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020
