Henry Segura

Henry Segura Obituary
In Memory Of
Sgt. Henry Segura

Its been a year since you left us. Losing you broke my heart & left a hole that will never heal. A remembrance of a life well spent. Making everyone you met love & admire you. We remember the humorous, witty, caring, loving man you were. You were a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle & friend who all loved you dearly.
You served your country with pride in the Army & then retiring from United States Marine Corps.

We miss your beautiful smile & friendly voice.
Nothing can ever take away the love
we have for you.

Wilma, Michael, Richard & Family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on June 9, 2019
