|
|
Herbert Edmonds Herbert N. Edmonds died October 28, 2019 at FW Huston Senior Living Center, Winchester, KS. He was born Nov.1, 1931, to Tabor M. and Myrtle D. Whittaker Edmonds in rural McLouth, KS. He graduated in 1949 from McLouth High School. He attended McPherson College, graduating in 1953, where he met Elsa Kurtz. Herb and Elsa were married June 6, 1953, returning to the farm in McLouth where they spent nearly all of their 66 years together.
Herb farmed most of his life, became a real estate salesman, and dealt in the oil business with KLM. Herb announced the Parade for the Threshing Bee for 30 years, and was active in the National Association of Farmer Elected Committeemen (NAFEC) where he served as president in 1985 and as secretary too. He was also active in Kiwanis and Eastern Star. He was a member of the McLouth United Methodist Church. Herb is also remembered for his beautiful singing voice. He and Elsa often sang together for church, Eastern Star, and other events and programs.
He is survived by his wife Elsa of the home, and 3 children: Vicki Bechard (Tony), Ken Edmonds, and Kathy Edmonds, all of McLouth; and 4 grandchildren, Kristen Caldwell (David); Derek Terry (Ashtyn); Chelsey Breshears; and Jarrod Bechard (Elizabeth). He is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren: Caeden and Duncan Murphy; and Jade and Teagan Terry. He was preceded in death by his parents, and most recently by his sister, Margaret Lee Sims. He is also survived by nieces, cousins, and lifelong friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Barnett Family Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 pm, followed by a funeral service on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 11:00 am, at the McLouth United Methodist Church. Private interment will follow at a later date. Memorials can be made to the McLouth United Methodist Church for the elevator project, or to Jefferson County Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences may be made at barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019