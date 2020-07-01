Hermina A. (Perschbacher) Hawley, 88, of Auburn, was particularly close to her great granddaughter, Makalyn Aubert. Hermina's passing coincided with the 15th hour of Makalyn's open heart surgery on Friday, June 26, 2020. Having known Makalyn made it successfully through her Fontan surgery was one of Hermina's greatest wishes.
Hermina was born October 20, 1931, in Shiloh, IL the daughter of Herman and Louisa (Scheurer) Perschbacher.
She was employed by the United States Postal Service until her retirement.
Hermina married David Hawley on January 3, 1983 in Miami, OK. She and David liked to travel as often as possible after their retirement. He preceded her in death on January 24, 2016.
Survivors include her children, Carol (Ben) Marple of Wakarusa, and Michael (Janet) Dawson of Topeka; her sister, Ann Voelkel of Van Buren, AR; a sister-in-law, Jacque Brockelbank of Amesbury, MA; her grandchildren, Melissa (Kenneth) Aubert of Topeka, Molly (David) Drimmel and Jay Marple of Wakarusa, Jill (Jason) Beardslee, Jamie (Chris) Beaton and Christina (Andy) Schmitt all of Topeka; her great grandchildren, Kelby Aubert, Klaire Aubert, Carter Drimmel, Makalyn Aubert, Ruby Drimmel and Mabel Drimmel. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Hermina enjoyed sewing, puzzles, playing cards with her great grandchildren and participating in any activity that her great grandchildren were involved in.
Honoring Hermina's request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at a later date upon Makalyn's successful recovery from heart surgery. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Auburn Fire Department, 110 SE 10th Ave, Auburn, KS 66402 or the Auburn Children's Park, PO Box 160, Auburn, KS 66402.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.