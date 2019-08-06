|
|
Hilda Ann Enewold Hilda Ann Enewold, 75, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka. She was born December 20, 1943 in Topeka, the daughter of Charles D. and Maureen A. (O'Connor) Erickson.
Hilda graduated from Topeka High School and earned an Associate Degree from Washburn University. She was employed by Topeka Public Schools, St. Wenceslaus Parish and Millard Public Schools in Omaha, Nebraska.
Hilda was a long-time member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Washburn Alumni Association, the Friends of the Topeka Zoo, and the Friends of the Topeka Public Library. Her most cherished time was spent with family and friends.
Hilda married Rick Enewold on February 6, 1965 at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Topeka. He survives. Other survivors include their children, Anne (Scott) Starbuck of Topeka, Monica (John) McBride of Omaha, Nebraska, Amy (Peter) Marhoefer of Dallas, Texas, five grandchildren, Nicholas Starbuck, Natalie Starbuck, Leah Starbuck, Brett McBride, Megan McBride, two great-grandchildren, Le'Veah McClaurine, Giovanni McClaurine and her siblings, John Erickson and Mark (Sue) Erickson.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church where the family will receive friends one half hour prior to service time. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Most Pure Heart of Mary Scholarship Fund, 1800 SW Stone Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66604.
Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. is assisting the family.
To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019