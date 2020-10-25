1/1
Hilda Marie (Johnson) Lundgren
1924 - 2020
Hilda Marie (Johnson) Lundgren passed from her earthly life to join her heavenly family and friends on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Stormont Vail in Topeka, Kansas.

She was born November 1, 1924, in Melvern, KS, the daughter of Andrew and Grace (Boyd) Johnson. She was raised in Melvern and graduated from Melvern High School, the class of 1943. After graduating, Hilda moved to Topeka.

In 1943, she began working at the Santa Fe Railroad Offices, leaving in 1952. In 1965, she began work as an Assistant Cashier at the State Bank of Meriden until her retirement in 1988.

She was a member of the West Side Baptist Church since 1947, where she served as financial chairperson and served on numerous other boards and committees. Hilda enjoyed helping others and would often volunteer her time at Stormont-Vail Regional Medical Center.

Hilda married Orville Levi Lundgren on June 22, 1946 in Topeka. He preceded her in death on June 23, 2009. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Steven Allen Lundgren on August 2, 1969, and Roger Dean Lundgren on June 17, 1984; a sister, Alice Elkin; and two brothers, Walter and Raymond Johnson.

Survivors include her grandson, Sean Andrew (Therese) Lundgren of Topeka; four great-grandchildren, MacKensie, Jaden, Morgan, and Keegan Lundgren all of Topeka.

Funeral services will be 10 am Friday, October 30, 2020 at West Side Baptist Church. Following current mandates and CDC guidelines, wearing masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery. Hilda will lie in state on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka, where the family will receive friends from 6pm until 7:30 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to West Side Baptist Church, 1008 SW 4th St., Topeka, KS 66606 or Stormont Vail Foundation, Auxiliary Fund, 1500 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a message for Hilda's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Lying in State
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
OCT
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
West Side Baptist Church
OCT
30
Burial
Rochester Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
