Homer G. "Bert" Johnson III
Homer G. (Bert) Johnson III, San Antonio, TX , died on July 25, 2020 from pancreatic cancer.

He was born on Dec 10, 1948 in Topeka, KS to Thelma A. (Vaughn) Johnson and Homer Johnson. He attended Topeka schools and graduated from Topeka High in 1967. He joined the Kansas Army National Guard in 1967 and retired in 1988. He worked for the State of Kansas as well as Kickapoo and Sac N Fox Casinos as Director of Human Resources. He later pursued various careers as groundskeeper/custodian and warehouse worker. He is survived by his wife, Rose Mary Johnson, son Paul (Denise) Johnson, stepson Sean Nelson, sister Diane (Drew) Johnson, grandchildren Theressa Johnson, Max Johnson, Veronica Johnson, Elara Nelson, and great-grandson Ryker. He was proceeded in death by his parents and infant son Matthew.

Inurnment will be at Auburn Cemetery in Auburn, KS at a later date.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
