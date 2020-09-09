Hope Caviness

Hope Louise Hopkins Caviness, 72, Lake Wabaunsee, Kansas, peacefully passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the lake house where she was surrounded by her devoted husband, children and grandchildren.



Hope was born June 22, 1948, in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of Philip and Mary Trautman Hopkins. She graduated from Scotch Plains Fanwood High School in Scotch Plains, New Jersey. She married Charles Caviness in Scotch Plains on August 16, 1969. Hope attended the College of Emporia in Emporia, Kansas. Hope was a Registered Nurse. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church at Lake Wabaunsee.



Hope was a warrior who fought Multiple Sclerosis for 45 years. She had a positive attitude and never let MS keep her from doing anything she wanted, including attending endless sporting events in support of her grandchildren. Hope's legacy instilled a warrior mentality in her children and grandchildren, and they were willing to fight any battle with her. With the support of her husband of 51 years, Chuck and her family, she was willing to take on any adventure. Hope loved being at the lake house, where she faithfully watched her grandchildren swim off the dock and go on endless boat and golf cart rides.



Hope is survived by her husband, Chuck; children, Christi Zimmerman (Josh), John Caviness (Lori) and Andy Caviness (Casandra); grandchildren, Jordan, Taylor and Kami Zimmerman, Colin, Ethan, Lauryn, Kaden and Kylie Caviness; and brother, Stephen Hopkins. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Due to COVID-19, Hope's memorial service will be private but available to stream online. The directions to stream online will be available on the Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home website.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church or the MS Society, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to



www.kevinbrennanfamilycom.



