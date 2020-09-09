1/1
Hope Caviness
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hope's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hope Louise Hopkins Caviness, 72, Lake Wabaunsee, Kansas, peacefully passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the lake house where she was surrounded by her devoted husband, children and grandchildren.

Hope was born June 22, 1948, in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of Philip and Mary Trautman Hopkins. She graduated from Scotch Plains Fanwood High School in Scotch Plains, New Jersey. She married Charles Caviness in Scotch Plains on August 16, 1969. Hope attended the College of Emporia in Emporia, Kansas. Hope was a Registered Nurse. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church at Lake Wabaunsee.

Hope was a warrior who fought Multiple Sclerosis for 45 years. She had a positive attitude and never let MS keep her from doing anything she wanted, including attending endless sporting events in support of her grandchildren. Hope's legacy instilled a warrior mentality in her children and grandchildren, and they were willing to fight any battle with her. With the support of her husband of 51 years, Chuck and her family, she was willing to take on any adventure. Hope loved being at the lake house, where she faithfully watched her grandchildren swim off the dock and go on endless boat and golf cart rides.

Hope is survived by her husband, Chuck; children, Christi Zimmerman (Josh), John Caviness (Lori) and Andy Caviness (Casandra); grandchildren, Jordan, Taylor and Kami Zimmerman, Colin, Ethan, Lauryn, Kaden and Kylie Caviness; and brother, Stephen Hopkins. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to COVID-19, Hope's memorial service will be private but available to stream online. The directions to stream online will be available on the Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home website.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church or the MS Society, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamilycom.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved