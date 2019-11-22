|
|
Howard Andrew Carrier Howard Andrew Carrier, 42, Topeka, KS passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 in a hospital surrounded by family.
Born May 26, 1977 son to Howard Carrier and Deborah Fleming. Survived by his children Serena, Takoda, and Kaleb and brothers, Shon and Joe.
Howard was old school he lived it and breathed it. He had a big heart and loved his children deeply. He always called it how he saw it, he was Solid4Life and will be missed terribly. Love you Howard.
Memorial date will be posted on his social media.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019