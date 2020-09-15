Melvern--Howard L. "Buss" Arb, 88, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka, Kansas. He was born on March 25, 1932 near Olivet, Kansas, the son of Earl E. and Mary (Elliot) Arb.
Howard served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. He served in the Marshall Islands, (Eniwetok) as a company clerk testing bombs. Honorably discharged in 1955 at the rank of Corporal. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad as a truck driver for 43 years, until retiring in 2003. He also was a farmer and stockman, raising cattle and crops. He retired from farming in 2016 and had lived on the same farm for 65 years. Howard was a member of the Melvern American Legion Post #317, the V.F.W., the CO-OP and had served on the School Board and Township Board.
On September 21, 1952, Howard was married to JoAnn Fanning in Melvern. To this union five children were born.
Howard was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Foster on December 22, 2018 and son-in-law, Dean Foster in September of 2007; by his parents, Earl and Mary; his sisters, Norma Patterson and Bernice Hobert; brothers, Earl Dean, Orville, Eldon, Donald, Larry, Warren and Francis; brothers-in-law Don Ambrose and Tom Twombly.
Howard is survived by his wife JoAnn of nearly 68 years; his four children, Debra Arb, Christy Arb, Janelle Arb and Keith (Denise) Arb; his four sisters, Wilma (Cecil) Ambrose, Delores Ambrose, Barbara (Ron) Ernzen and Shirley Twombly; his brother, Dale (Mary Ellen) Arb; and his granddaughter, Kyelie Arb.
Graveside services for Howard will be held on Wednesday, September 16 at 1:00 p.m. at the Melvern Cemetery. Memorial contributions for Howard may be made to American Legion Post #317 or Midland Hospice Care, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com
.