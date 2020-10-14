1/
Howard Keith Kidney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
St. Marys-Howard Keith Kidney, 83, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Community Hospital in St. Marys.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. A rosary will be recited at 8:30, followed by a visitation until the mass. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Building Fund or the St. Marys Food Pantry and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com

Due to Covid 19, mask and social distancing are required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved