St. Marys-Howard Keith Kidney, 83, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Community Hospital in St. Marys.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. A rosary will be recited at 8:30, followed by a visitation until the mass. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Building Fund or the St. Marys Food Pantry and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com
Due to Covid 19, mask and social distancing are required.