Howard Ray Long

Howard Ray Long Obituary
Howard Ray Long Howard Ray Long passed away Saturday, February 1,2020 in Topeka, KS. He was born December, 20,1919 to Henry and Ida Long. He was raised in Dover, KS along with two sisters and three brothers. He worked for Santa Fe and was a member of Oakland United Methodist Church. Howard was preceded in death by his wife Joy, son Melvin and step son Steven Groves. He is survived by wife Maureen, two sons James and Mark, his grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
