Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Arsdale Funeral Chapel
107 N 6Th St
Osage City, KS 66523
(785) 528-3165
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Osage City, KS
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Osage City, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ilene Mueller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilene Kay Mueller


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ilene Kay Mueller Obituary
Ilene Kay Mueller OSAGE CITY- Ilene Mueller, 78, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Osage Nursing Manor in Osage City.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 20, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Osage City. Family will receive friends an hour before service at church. Cremation will follow service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ilene Mueller Memorial Fund and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, KS 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ilene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now