Ilene Kay Mueller OSAGE CITY- Ilene Mueller, 78, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Osage Nursing Manor in Osage City.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 20, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Osage City. Family will receive friends an hour before service at church. Cremation will follow service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ilene Mueller Memorial Fund and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, KS 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019