Ileta Mae Conley went to meet her Heavenly Father on February 18, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family and slipped away very peacefully to be reunited with the love of her life, Jack Conley. Ileta came into this world on February 3, 1932 in Seneca, Kansas. She is the daughter of Alvin and Alfreda Woltkamp Becker.
She graduated from St. Peter & Paul High School in Seneca in 1950. Just a few months later she married John 'Jack' Conley in Concordia, Kansas on July 15th. During the 43 years of their marriage they were blessed with six sons and one daughter. Our mom loved being a homemaker and caring for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always made everyone feel welcomed when they walked into her home. She also loved quilting, baking, and cooking. Her family was her most priceless treasure and she was truly the thread that kept her large family connected.
Ileta is preceded in death by her parents, her husband John of forty-three years, her brother Leonard Becker, and a sister, Carla Becker.
She is survived by her seven children, Daniel (Cynthia) Conley of Topeka, Thomas (Barbara) Conley of Topeka, James (Rebecca) Conley of Topeka, Jackie (Jim) Tomes of Berryton, Michael (Sara) Conley of Topeka, Mark (Tammy) Conley of Hoyt and John (Karen) Conley of Topeka; her sister Margie (Fred) Ryan of Topeka and Alda Rae Kelly of Dumfries, Virginia; twenty-three grandchildren; fifty-four great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church from 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. with the rosary starting at 5:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Mausoleum in Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church and sent in the care of Brennan Mathena Funeral Home, 800 S.W. Sixth Ave. Topeka, KS 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
