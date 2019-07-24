|
Imogene Chisham Imogene Chisham, 85, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at a Topeka care center. She was born January 4, 1934 in Fredonia, Kansas, the daughter of Riley and Grace Speaks.
Imogene was a homemaker. She was a member of the Fredonia Christian Church. She had resided in Topeka since 1970.
Imogene married Fred Chisham. He preceded her in death on March 16, 1999. She was also preceded in death by one grandson, Christopher Lee Chisham.
Survivors include children, Thomas (Victoria) Chisham of Topeka, Rita Chisham, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and her siblings, Doris Stueve and Dennis Speaks.
Cremation has taken place and as per Imogene's wishes, no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place in Mount Hope Cemetery at a later date.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019