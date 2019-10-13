Home

Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Lying in State
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Lying in State
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Visitation
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
Ina L. (Robinson) Patterson


1926 - 2019
Ina L. (Robinson) Patterson Obituary
Ina L. (Robinson) Patterson Ina Louise (Robinson) Patterson, 93, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Born at home in the "Shorey" area of N. Topeka, Kansas on January 19, 1926. She was the daughter of Isaac Robinson and Jessie (Melton) Robinson.

Ina graduated from Seaman High School in the class of '43. She worked several employments in Topeka before marrying her high school sweetheart, Harold (Pat) Patterson on March 3, 1944 in Oakland, California. He preceded her in death in 2005.

She was a longtime member of Oakland United Methodist Church & U.M.W.

Survivors include three children, Michael L. Patterson (Pamela), Lake Wabaunsee, KS; Susan D. LaCrone (Phil), Topeka; and Julie R. Morrow (Kurt), Cayucos, CA; three grandchildren, Dustin Spencer (Kristi), Tecumseh; Kylie Morrow, Honolulu, HI; and Micah LaCrone, Topeka; and two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth "Elli" and John "Johnny" Spencer.

Ina was preceded in death by her parents & siblings, Iona, Malcolm, Elizabeth, Lauren, Lois, Doris, Bill and Marcial.

Visitation will begin at 1pm followed by funeral services at 2pm on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence, Topeka. Interment will be at Rochester Cemetery. Ina will lie in state after 3pm Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to , Midland Care, or Oakland U.M.C. To leave a message for Ina's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
