Inez Frownfelter, 94, passed away August 26, 2020. Survivors include Jim (Diana) ,Topeka, and Darcy (Carmen), San Antonio; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Private graveside service will be held. Memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church or C. L. Hoover Opera House may be sent to Johnson Funeral Home, POB 826, Junction City 66441.



