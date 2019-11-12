Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowser-Johnson Funeral Chapel Inc.
723 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
785-233-3039
Resources
More Obituaries for Inez Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Inez (Powers) Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Inez (Powers) Miller Obituary
Inez (Powers) Miller Inez Miller,86, passed away on Friday,November 1, 2019. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 14,2019, at Bowser Johnson Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 13, 5-7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Burial to follow service at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Lansing, KS. To view the full obituary or to leave a special message for the Miller family, visit www.BowserJohnsonFuneralChapel.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Inez's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -