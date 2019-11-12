|
|
Inez (Powers) Miller Inez Miller,86, passed away on Friday,November 1, 2019. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 14,2019, at Bowser Johnson Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 13, 5-7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Burial to follow service at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Lansing, KS. To view the full obituary or to leave a special message for the Miller family, visit www.BowserJohnsonFuneralChapel.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019