Inez Young
Inez Young, 86, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Inez is survived by her children, Thomas Young (Carole), Rachel Gilson (Raymond), Frank Young and Angelina Young; ten grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Gloria Ramos, Angelina Gonzales, Joe Rodriguez and Elena Carrizales. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Suzanna, grandson, Brian, and siblings, Raul Rodriguez, Mary Rivera, Gilbert Rodriguez and Anna Rodriguez.

Rosary will be prayed, and funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Visitation will be one-hour prior. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Masks are required.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, sent in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
