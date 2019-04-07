|
Ione Marie Carnine Ione Marie Carnine, 104, Topeka, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019.
Survivors include daughter, Carol M. Smith, Topeka; 4 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at First Southern Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Southern Baptist Church, 1912 SW Gage, Topeka, KS 66604 or Gideons International.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
