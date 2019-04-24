|
|
Ira M. Williams Ira M. Williams went to be with his savior on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born March 2, 1925 in Houstonia, Mo. He was the third son of George A. and Bertha L. Williams. Ira served in the U. S. Army, stationed at Fort Riley. He graduated from Kansas State University in 1950. He taught Vocational Agriculture at Rossville High School for 20 years. Ira also farmed full time in the Delia area. He and his son owned and operated Kansas Seamless Gutter for 20 years. Ira and Marguerite (Hedrick) were married on August 8, 1948. They have three children: George (Sharron) Williams, Mary (Jim) Dahlberg, and Carl (Pam) Williams. Survivors also include 7 grandsons, 1 great grandson and 6 great granddaughters. The Williams have resided in Oklahoma City since 2003. He was active in Rossville Methodist, Delia Presbyterian, Rolling Hills Christian and Cherokee Hills Christian Churches.
Visitation and viewing will be Saturday, April 27 from 9-10 AM at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 245 NW Independence Ave., Topeka, KS 66608. Services will be at 10:00AM followed by graveside services at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Grove, Kansas at Noon. To leave a message for Ira's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019