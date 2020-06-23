Irena M. Lucas, age 99, of Berryton, KS, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her home in Berryton, KS.
Funeral services will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. She will lie in state Wednesday from noon - 5:00 p.m. and visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Interment will be at the West Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. We are asking everyone to wear a mask and practice proper social distancing. Online streaming of services will be available on the Davidson Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook page. davidsonfuneral.com
Funeral services will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. She will lie in state Wednesday from noon - 5:00 p.m. and visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Interment will be at the West Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. We are asking everyone to wear a mask and practice proper social distancing. Online streaming of services will be available on the Davidson Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook page. davidsonfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.