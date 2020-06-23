Irena M. Lucas
1920 - 2020
Irena M. Lucas, age 99, of Berryton, KS, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her home in Berryton, KS.

Funeral services will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. She will lie in state Wednesday from noon - 5:00 p.m. and visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Interment will be at the West Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. We are asking everyone to wear a mask and practice proper social distancing. Online streaming of services will be available on the Davidson Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook page. davidsonfuneral.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Lying in State
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
JUN
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
JUN
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
June 22, 2020
My what a witness and blessing Irena was during her very special life while living for her Lord.
Rosie Handley
Friend
