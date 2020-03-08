Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Irene F. Romig


1942 - 2020
Irene F. Romig Obituary
Irene F. Romig Irene Frances (Krakowiecki) Romig, 77, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020.

She was born October 9, 1942, in East St. Louis, Illinois, the daughter of Joseph and Paula (Turek) Krakowiecki.

Irene was employed by US Postal service for over 20 years, until retiring.

Irene married Clifford Romig, Jr. on September 26, 1964 in East St. Louis, Illinois. He survives in Topeka. Other survivors include three children, C.J. (Debbie) Romig III, Grand Rapids, MI, Rose (Steven) Cagle, Overland Park, KS and John (Tanya) Romig, Topeka; seven grandchildren, David (Susan) Bryant, Taylor Romig and his fiance, Andrea, Payten Romig, Taryn Post, Nathan Post, Nicole Romig and Olivia Romig; two great-grandsons, Asher Romig and Jase Bryant; and her brother, Joseph (Nancy) Krakowiecki, Peoria, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Marion Krakowiecki.

Irene enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, and was a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.

A private family graveside service will be at Keene Cemetery, near Eskridge, Kansas. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to The Myositis Association, 2000 Duke Street, Suite 300, Alexandria, VA 22314 or to the Kansas School for the Deaf, 450 E Park St, Olathe, KS 66061.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
