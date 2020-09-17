1/1
Irene Hinman
Irene G. Hinman, 102, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Irene was born April 8, 1918 in Junction City, Kansas; later the family moved to Topeka, and she graduated from Topeka High School in 1936. On February 27, 1941, Irene and Nelson Frank Hinman were united in marriage. They owned and managed Harrison Hall Apartments for 40 years. Mr. Hinman died in 1986.

Grateful to have shared her life are her children, Mary LeGresley, Carolin Moore(James), Nelson Hinman Jr.(Kathy); grandchildren Patrick LeGresley(Jenny), Sarah Rush(Wade), Matthew LeGresley(Marianne), Lynette Phillips(Jonathan), Branden Moore(Susan), Kathleen Higgs(Tyler), John Hinman(Anna), Mark Hinman; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of dear friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be private but will be livestreamed on Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home Facebook page at 11 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mater Dei Parish, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Rd, Topeka, KS 66614.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
