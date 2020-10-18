Iris M. Cooke, 92, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at a Topeka hospital.
Cremation has taken place and no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St., Topeka, Kansas 66604.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
