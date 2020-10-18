1/
Iris M. Cooke
Iris M. Cooke, 92, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at a Topeka hospital.

Cremation has taken place and no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St., Topeka, Kansas 66604.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Iris's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
